First Baptist Church Williamstown has gift packing event to help children worldwide

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A gift packing operation was held today at the First Baptist Church Williamstown that expects to donate over 200 boxes. The operation is four years running and expects to go for much longer.

“We prepare and collect items for a month” says co-director Sue Kuhn.

The collection comes from the church but also comes from the outside help of the surrounding communities as well. The two co-directors say that a community member pledged to match donations if the church creates 200 boxes.

Coming together for the holiday season is important for some and giving back to others in need is how they show their gratitude for their fortunes.

For co-director, Amy Medley her five-year-old daughter was at the event today helping back boxes. “You know one thing that we’ve always tried to teach our girls fro the time they were little is that there are other families that may not be as fortunate as we are,” said Medley.

The operation had one mission and that was to make others happy. Today, they completed the first step of that mission and on December 25 the second step of that mission will be completed just knowing how there hard work and preparation benefited others in need.

