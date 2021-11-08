Advertisement

Flags put up to honor our heroes

The Marine Corps League Detachment 1087 put up the flags at Spencer's Landing with the help of...
The Marine Corps League Detachment 1087 put up the flags at Spencer's Landing with the help of the DAV.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Monday morning, flags were placed at Spencer’s Landing in honor of our heroes.

The rows of flags are hard to miss. Each one was put up with intention. Whether it’s for a veteran, a nurse, a police officer, or your husband, you decide who you want to honor as a hero.

It’s a gesture Marine Corps League Detachment 1087 started two years ago and has done twice annually since.

Jerry Smith of the league says each flag is $50 and money goes towards detachment 1087, which uses the money for community outreach initiatives like helping with shop with a cop.

And with Veterans Day coming up, Smith says there are some things to look out for. The Veterans Day Parade will start outside of Parkersburg High School at 10 AM and will end at Parkersburg City Park. There will also be a wreath laying ceremony that day at 2 PM at Sunset Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Additionally, the DAV will be hosting a food drive for veterans on the 11th and 12th at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. On the 13th, the Veteran Museum will be hosting a brick-laying ceremony at 1 PM at City Park.

