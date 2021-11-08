Advertisement

Governor Justice expands grandfamilies vaccine incentive program

This community support social worker says $150 can go a long way.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With younger kids now getting vaccinated, Governor Justice is expanding this incentive for grandfamilies. It’s called the Healthy Grandfamilies Vaccination Incentive Program. Now grandparents raising grandkids who are anywhere from five to eleven years old can get a $150 voucher for school supplies.

If all members of the grandfamily five years old and older have gotten at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and the family is enrolled in West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies Program, they are eligible to receive the voucher.

Leah LaPrade of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia in Parkersburg said of the program, “When you’re a grandparent and you’re surprised with having to raise a grandchild, there are going to be additional expenses - additional things - that you couldn’t have prepared for so any little bit helps and $150 can go a long way.”

It’s an incentive that has been in place for months, according to LaPrade. However now, the age range has expanded.

