Introducing round 3 of “Do it for Baby Dog”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the third round of his vaccine incentive program called “Do it for Baby Dog.”

Students ages five to 18 now have a chance to win tens of thousands of dollars in educational savings.

Every week between November 15th and December 13th, 25 students will be awarded a $10,000 educational savings account... and each week’s grand prize winner will get a $50,000 account and their school will get a $50,000 check too.

Additionally, each week 100 lifetime hunting and fishing licenses will be given out.

Enrollment begins Tuesday November 9th.

The first week entry deadline will be Sunday November 14th.

There will be four weeks of sweepstakes.

The final grand prize drawing will be upped to $100,000 as well as that student’s school’s check.

