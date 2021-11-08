Obituary: Allen, Alice Marie

Alice Marie Allen, 58, of Walker, WV went to be with the Lord, her Dad, and Mom, brothers, and other family members on November 5, 2021.

She was born December 13, 1962, in Parkersburg, the youngest of nine children of the late Clarence Albert and Hallie Justine Metz Allen. Alice graduated from Martin School and later worked at the Sheltered Workshop and in the laundry department of Camden Clark Hospital.

She was a member of Cooley Chapel United Methodist Church of Walker, WV, and a member of the Progress Ridge Homemaker’s Association. Alice was a devoted fan of “Days of Our Lives” and had her picture taken with Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Horton) when Melissa visited WTAP in Parkersburg. She never missed an episode until dementia took over her life.

We would like to give thanks to Nurse Deb, Johanna, and Dr. Malone for their kindness and devotion to taking care of Alice while at Stonerise Bridgeport Nursing Home. They were constantly calling and giving updates, letting us know how Alice was progressing or declining.

Alice’s favorite saying was “Good Grief”. She loved music and loved to dance. She would sit for hours and look at her CDs and sing to her favorite songs. She loved for her sister to sing, “Pineapple Princess” to her. And her laugh was contagious! Once you heard her laughing, you had to laugh too! Alice, you will be missed by so many people!

Alice is survived by two brothers, Harold Allen of Florida and Paul Allen (Betsy) of North Carolina; three sisters, Dorothy (Dot) of Parkersburg, Betty Kelley of Texas and Mary Williams of Vienna; many nieces, nephews, and many other family members - too many to mention because she came from a very large family who loved her dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James Clarence Allen, Carl E. Allen, and Jack W. Allen; a nephew, Harold E. Allen, Jr.; and grandparents, Albert and Minnie Allen and Benjamin and Hallie Wood Metz.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. Parkersburg. Burial will be at Cooley Chapel Cemetery off Progress Ridge and Windy Bush Road, Walker. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

