Obituary: Barnes, Lilas Dale

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lilas Dale Barnes, 89, of Parkersburg, WV died Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Willows Center.  She was born Cremo, WV a daughter of the late Lonnie and Roxie (Summerville) Rader.

She worked at Wilmar Cafeteria and was a member of Lockport Baptist Church.  She enjoyed puzzle books and raising her family.

She is survived by her daughters Roxie Myny (Keith) of Apopka, FL and Lisa  Parker (Les) of Austin, TX;  grandchildren Amanda Bowmaster, Nick Adams, Jeremy Adams, Eric Myny, and Heather Adams; great-grandchildren;  Johan Bowmaster, Elliot Bowmaster, Jayden Gills, Calton Gills, Dakota Starcher, Realynn Gills, Christopher Myny, Nevaeh  Adams, Sebastian Myny, Oliver Adams, and Wyatt Myny.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Lee Barnes; her five brothers  Ernest; Marshall, Jennings, Forrest, and Silas Rader, and two sisters Rosalee and Nellie.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 PM Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

