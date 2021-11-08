Obituary: Beckett, Robert Scott

Robert Scott Beckett, 37, of Pigeon, Roane County, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, from injuries received in a motor vehicle accident on Jones Ridge, Gandeeville.

He was born December 27, 1983, at Grantsville, the son of Timothy Scott Beckett of Newton and Lena Jean White of Wallback.

Robert was a Christian.

He was an employee of Jim C. Hamer Co., Amma. His pastimes included hunting, fishing, playing golf, and his guitar.

In addition to his parents, survivors include a son, Brayden Scott Beckett of Clay; sisters, Shyenne Jarvis of Mt. Zion and Kimberly (Eric) Greathouse of Newton; brother, Timothy William Tryon of Maysel; paternal grandparents, Roger and Marsha Beckett of Newton; special uncle and aunt, Patrick and Kimberly Beckett of Pigeon.

He was preceded in death by a special cousin, Dustin Marshall Beckett; maternal grandfather, Paul Bradley White; maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Almeda “Bea” Burdette and Raymond “Ed” Burdette.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 10 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Philip Linger and the Rev. Geary Legg officiating. Burial will be in the Beckett Family Cemetery, Pigeon.

The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.