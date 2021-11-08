Obituary: Bohl, Louie

Louie Bohl, 82, of Fleming, OH, met his Savior on October 30, 2021. Louie was born on September 7, 1939. He was a son of the late William Lester Bohl and Eleanor Miller Bohl.

Louie worked 26 years for Globe of Beverly, Ohio, and was a bus driver for Warren Local School District for 15 years. Louie owned his own Backhoe and Dozer business from 1986 to 2021.

Louie is survived by his wife Maxine, son Steven (deceased 2019), a surviving son Terry Lee Bohl, grandsons, Steven, Kevin, and Terry Lee (Megan), 3 great grandchildren, sisters: Judy Lang, Sharon Kegley (Will), Pamela Augenstein, one brother Bill Bohl (Joan) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Gary Bohl, sisters: Shirley Schilling, Mary Schilling, Brenda Heiss, and Diana Lang.

No services are planned at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Donations in Louie’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.