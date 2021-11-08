Advertisement

Obituary: Boyce, Betty Jean Kelley

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Betty Jean Kelley Boyce, 91, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.

She was born December 27, 1929, in Wirt County, WV, a daughter of the late James J. and Clara M. Jones Kelley. Betty retired from Owens Illinois Glass Factory with over 38 years of service. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hopkins (Ronnie) of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Duane Copen (Brittany) and Caitlin Hopkins; two great-grandchildren, Payton and Noah Copen; her niece and special friend, Karen Smith; two sisters, Leona Pettit (Jack) of Tanner, WV and Deloras Yoak of Grantsville, WV; sister-in-law, Betty Kelley of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Boyce; three brothers, Don, Glenn, and Paul, and four sisters, Sue, Emojean, Louise, and Elouise.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg with Pastor Randy Dornon officiating. Interment will follow at the Wolverton Cemetery, Wirt County. Visitation will be from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Townsend, Christina Dawn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tuttle, Amber Rose

