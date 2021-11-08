Obituary: Butcher, Robert

Robert Butcher, 93, of Parkersburg, WV died Saturday, November 6, 2021, at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Youngstown, OH a son of the late Camden O. and Alice Marie (Funk) Butcher.

He retired from C&P Telephone Co. after thirty-seven years and was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. He was a United States Marine veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.

He is survived by his son David Albert Butcher of Wilton, CA; daughters Rosemarie Call of Walker, WV, Mary Ellen Petch (Donald) of Springboro, OH, and Carolyn Ann Adkins of Waynesboro, PA; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Sara M. (Sutter) Butcher; two sons Michael Robert and James Camden Butcher; and two brothers William Burl and John C. Butcher.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Steve Vallelonga as celebrant.

Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 15.

Visitation will be Tuesday 2-4 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with a Wake Service at 4:00 PM. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Matthew 25 Ministry at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.