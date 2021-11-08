Advertisement

Obituary: Carnes, Patricia Jean

Patricia Jean Carnes obit
Patricia Jean Carnes obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Patricia Jean Carnes, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away October 18, 2021, at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

She was born on February 2, 1954, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Charles “Andy” and Christal Ferne (Piggott) Anderson.

Patti enjoyed crafting, spending time with her family, and being outdoors. She loved the sunshine, flowers, and the beach. She spent her younger years riding Harleys with her friends. Patti was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She was a Christian who loved helping others. This past year, she volunteered her time helping her good friend Teresa Racer with providing meals for the area’s homeless and those in need.

Patti is survived by her children Tessie Carnes (Jason Nay), Joe Carnes (Sarah), Tony Carnes, Alexis Spiker, grandchildren Timberly and Elson, sister Sandra Flinn and dear friend Lisa Reed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children Steve Carnes.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

The family will greet visitors from 3 - 5 on Saturday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

