Obituary: Chadwell, Dorrell G. “Chad”

Dorrell G. “Chad” Chadwell, 84, of Big Bend WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, November 4, 2021.

He was born in Saraland Alabama, on July 1, 1937, the son of the late Louis and Berniece (Davenport) Chadwell.

Chad was a veteran of the US Army, serving from 1960 to 1966. In 1969 he came to WV, working in the Boilermaker trade, as a welder. He had recently received his 50-year pin, as a member of the Boilermaker’s Union, Local 667, of Winfield WV.

Chad was a faithful member of the Brooksville Missionary Baptist Church, this year marking his 30th year as a member there. One of his favorite pass times was helping with upkeep at the church, during his healthier years. His many friends and church family were a very important part of his life.

He is survived by a daughter, Lisa, and her husband Brian Wagoner, of Brohard WV. A son, Jeff Smith, his wife Maria, and grandchildren Gabi, and Zac, all of Big Springs WV. Oldest grandson, Jeremiah Smith, of Pleasants Co WV. And his last surviving brother, Louis “Benny” Chadwell, of Alabama. Chad has surviving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, along with many nieces and nephews in both WV and Alabama.

In addition to his parents, Chad was preceded in death by his companion of many years, Nancy Smith, brother, J. C. Johnson, brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Earline Chadwell. Chad was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews, in both WV and Alabama.

Arrangements with Stump Funeral Homes & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, have been made, for one day service to be held at the Brooksville Missionary Baptist Church, on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The service will be held at 1:00 p.m., by Pastor Matt Sanders, with visitation prior, starting at 11:30 a.m..

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Brooksville Missionary Baptist Church or the Little Kanawha Valley Christian School. Donations can be sent to – 6303 W. Little Kanawha Hwy, Big Bend, WV, 26136.

