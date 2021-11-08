Obituary: Hart, Carolyn A.

Carolyn A. Hart, 75, of Parkersburg, WV was laid to rest with her beloved husband Luther Paul Hart, son Brian P. Hart, grandson Garrett Lass, and many other loved ones. She was born May 1, 1946, to the late Earnest C. and Ora K. Bennett of Parkersburg.

Carolyn is survived by her son Jeffrey A. Hart of Parkersburg, daughter Vanessa S. Hart of Parkersburg; grandchildren Alisha Shepard (Kyle), Brian Hart II (Caitlyn), and Haylee Simons (John). Light of her life great-grandbabies Landon, John, Kennedy, Aubree, Trinaty, Tatum, Kamryn, Emri, and Brian III.

Carolyn was spunky, full of life, and an avid Santa lover. Carolyn enjoyed time with her grandbabies, puzzles, and telling stories about her nursing days with Liz.

Services will be Thursday at 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with George Hall officiating. Burial will be at Herndon Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-7 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation in loving memory of Sue Parsons.

The family would like to the Amedysis Hospice and Eagle Pointe Nursing Home for their love and care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.