Obituary: Hensel, Klavdiya Sergeyevna

Klavdiya Sergeyevna Hensel, 87, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2021, while a patient in Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born to Sergey Bugayov and his wife, Maria Ponamorova on January 19, 1934, in Dokuchayevsk, Ukraine. Her first name translates to Claudia in English and that is what all of her friends in the United States called her. She was a vocational teacher in Ukraine for 46 years and taught over 7000 students in that time period. She taught building construction, heavy equipment operation, and welding. She loved teaching and she loved her students, too. Her teaching style was somewhat unique. While she was teaching a class, she would sometimes just stop and tell a funny anecdote. Her students loved it and they were always waiting for the next anecdote. Even years after she had taught them, if they saw her walking down the street across from them, they would go across to greet her.

She married Mikhail Pavlovich Bouts in 1954. He was a general in the Ukrainian army. He passed away in July 2000. She immigrated to the United States in November 2001 to be with her daughter, Olena.

After arriving in the United States, Klavdiya met Dale Robert Hensel and they were married on June 26, 2004, in Marietta, OH. They enjoyed over 17 years together very happily married. Klavdiya was a very strong-willed and creative person. She enjoyed finding a solution for how to do a job the best way. She loved working and taking care of household chores, especially cooking. Her specialty was preparing borsch, a Russian soup. Her husband, Dale, loved eating it, too. Klavdiya and Dale loved traveling. Together, they visited most of the states in the United States.

She is survived by her husband, Dale, two daughters, Eva Ganzha(Sergey) in New York City and Olena Howerton(Michael) in Parkersburg, WV; one daughter-in-law, Julietta Bouts in St. Petersburg, Russia; seven grandchildren, Vladlena Jdanova in St. Petersburg, Russia, Anton Bouts in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Ellen Lineweaver(Rick) in Colorado Springs, CO; Rachael Rhodes in Spokane, WA, Michael Howerton II, Grace Howerton, and Stephen Howerton, all in Parkersburg, WV; two great-grandchildren, Elizaveta Pulyaeva in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Katerina Jdanova in St. Petersburg, Russia.

She is also survived by her stepson, Dale Hensel II(Natasha) in Marietta, OH, and by several other stepchildren and step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special friends, Gene and Susan Strauss in Marietta, OH.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Mikhail Pavlovich Bouts, and by her son, Sergey Mikhailovich Bouts.

Klavdiya loved her family so much and they all loved her. She will certainly be greatly missed by all of them.

Evening visitation for Klavdiya will be at Hadley Funeral Home, located at 1021 Pike St., in Marietta, OH, between 6 pm and 8 pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Her funeral service will be the next day, November 12, 2021, at 12 noon, with one hour of visitation between 11 am and 12 noon.

Pastor Douglas Thompson from Gilman United Methodist in Marietta, OH, will be officiating at the service.

Interment will be at Brownsville United Methodist Church Cemetery, which is located approximately 6 miles from New Matamoras, O.H.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.