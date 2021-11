Ronald Ray Hinton (KC8IQS), 66, of Parkersburg, passed away November 6, 2021, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 11 years Cheryl Hinton, son William Hinton, daughter Crystal Hinton, and granddaughter Brooke Hinton.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

