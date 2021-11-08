Advertisement

Obituary: McClung, Betty L.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Betty L McClung, 93, of Vienna passed away November 6, 2021, at CCMC Memorial Campus.  She was born in Roane County, WV a daughter of the late R.R. “Bud” and Grace (Spencer) Nichols.

She retired from Joslyn Manufacturing and was also a nurse’s aide for several years.  She was a life member of the DAV and VFW Auxiliaries; and a member of the American Legions and Eagles Auxiliaries.

She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Sue (John) Kelly of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren John Kelly, Jr. (Misty), Betsy J. Kelly (Chris Shingleton), Karen Irvine, Missy Tidd, Cody McClung, Ryan McClung, and Jason McClung; ten great-grandchildren Breanna Kelly, Brylee Kelly, John Kelly III, Bryndan Griffin, Isabella Kelly, Willow Shingleton, David Wellspring, Cassidy Wellspring, Scott Jones, and Danielle Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her special companion Gordon Phillips; sons Frederick J. and Walter R. McClung, Jr., daughter Nancy Lou Trimble; four brothers Ralph,  Charles, Robert, and Joe; and two sisters Dorothy and Carol.

Services will be Wednesday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend David Kelly officiating.  Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Wednesday 12-2 PM.

