Obituary: Metheney, Anthony Dwayne

Anthony Dwayne Metheney, 46, of Chloe, WV, died November 3, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Summersville, WV, on April 25, 1975, a son of the late Dale Ross “Tinker” and Noma Deloice Metheney.

He is survived by his children, Jordan Louann Metheney, Dustin Wayne Metheney, Tara Deloice Metheney, and Eli Ross Metheney; grandchildren, Easton Dwayne Metheney, Trintan Eugene Dale Satterfield, and Hunter Lee Copen; nieces, K’lyn Faith Miller and Kaci Ann Miller; siblings, Jennifer (husband John) Miller and Ricky Metheney; and biological mother, Helen Keen Stapp.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Ann Metheney.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Daniel Tanner officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Metheney Cemetery, Chloe, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

