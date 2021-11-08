Advertisement

Obituary: Metheney, Anthony Dwayne

Anthony Dwayne Metheney obit
Anthony Dwayne Metheney obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anthony Dwayne Metheney, 46, of Chloe, WV, died November 3, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Summersville, WV, on April 25, 1975, a son of the late Dale Ross “Tinker” and Noma Deloice Metheney.

He is survived by his children, Jordan Louann Metheney, Dustin Wayne Metheney, Tara Deloice Metheney, and Eli Ross Metheney; grandchildren, Easton Dwayne Metheney, Trintan Eugene Dale Satterfield, and Hunter Lee Copen; nieces, K’lyn Faith Miller and Kaci Ann Miller; siblings, Jennifer (husband John) Miller and Ricky Metheney; and biological mother, Helen Keen Stapp.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Ann Metheney.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Daniel Tanner officiating.  Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.  Interment will be in Metheney Cemetery, Chloe, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a house fire in New Matamoras.
UPDATE: Fatal fire death being investigated as a homicide
An act of kindness out of the blue by an officer in blue.
Local police officer makes kid’s day with a special surprise
One person is found dead in a house fire in New Matamoras.
One person found dead in house fire in New Matamoras
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tuttle, Amber Rose
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Townsend, Christina Dawn

Latest News

Leslie L Pierce obit
Obituary: Pierce, Leslie L
Robert G Butcher obit
Obituary: Butcher, Robert
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Murphy, Whitey “Sam”
Jeannette Marshall Stump obit
Obituary: Stump, Jeannette Marshall