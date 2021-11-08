Obituary: Morris, Steve Wayne

Steve Wayne Morris, 68 of Parkersburg, WV was healed in Heaven Monday, November 1st, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 26th, 1953, in Jodie, WV to George Morris and Julia Capeheart.

His wife and son were his greatest joy in life. He will be missed at the City Park in Parkersburg where he loved to run or walk with his family. Steve was an army veteran who loved listening to music and driving his corvette.

He is survived by his wife Jane Morris and son Dustin Morris (Nichole), mother Julia Capehart, father George Morris, siblings Curtis Morris (Felicia), Leonard Morris (Connie), Tracy Morris, Trecia Barton (Bill), Brother in law Butch Schwarz (Pam), Niece Heather Schwarz and mother Sue Schwarz, Niece Kelly Winter, nephew Billy Winter, niece Amanda Morris.

Preceded in death by sister Vickie LaFaye, Father and Mother in law Carl, and Dorothy Schwarz.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that financial donations can be made to the charity of your choosing or charitable acts be performed to honor his memory.

Those wishing to share a fond memory, story or condolences please visit www.movcremation.com (Mid Ohio Valley Cremation Society- obituaries)

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.