Advertisement

Obituary: Murphy, Whitey “Sam”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Whitey “Sam” Murphy, 54, of Stinson, WV, passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2021.

He was born February 1, 1967, to the late Roscoe “Whitey” and Diana Starcher Murphy.

He was a member of the Walnut Grove Community Church, where he was loved by many. He was a jack of all trades but master of none, as he used to say. He loved to make everyone laugh and would help anyone that he could.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, as well as many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by a daughter, Samantha (Tyler) Melrath of Orma, WV; Sons, Timothy (Jenna) Murphy of Spencer, WV and Andrew Delaney of Grantsville, WV.; two grandchildren, Leland and Calliope Nelson of Orma, WV; one brother, Jim (Nickii) Murphy of WV; three sisters, Susie (Roy) Wood, Crystal Naylor Dye, and Diana (Curtis) Hager, all of WV.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, and many “bonus” kids.

His wishes were to be cremated and for everyone to smile.

No service will be held at this time.

Final arrangements for Whitey have been entrusted to Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. Interment will be in McCray Cemetery, Creston, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a house fire in New Matamoras.
UPDATE: Fatal fire death being investigated as a homicide
An act of kindness out of the blue by an officer in blue.
Local police officer makes kid’s day with a special surprise
One person is found dead in a house fire in New Matamoras.
One person found dead in house fire in New Matamoras
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tuttle, Amber Rose
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Townsend, Christina Dawn

Latest News

Leslie L Pierce obit
Obituary: Pierce, Leslie L
Anthony Dwayne Metheney obit
Obituary: Metheney, Anthony Dwayne
Robert G Butcher obit
Obituary: Butcher, Robert
Jeannette Marshall Stump obit
Obituary: Stump, Jeannette Marshall