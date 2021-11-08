Obituary: Plummer, Mary Ellen (Miller)

Mary Ellen (Miller) Plummer, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away November 6, 2021.

Memorial service will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Father John Gallagher officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

