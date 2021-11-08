Obituary: Stump, Jeannette Marshall

Jeannette Marshall Stump, 98, died Monday, November 1, 2021, at Springmoor Retirement Center, Raleigh, NC.

Jeannette was born in Grantsville, WV in 1923, the youngest daughter of the late Lena and Harold “Budge” Marshall. She was a graduate of Calhoun County High School Class of 1941 and married the late Fred Pell Stump of Stumptown. While keeping her deep roots in both Calhoun and Gilmer County she raised her family in Huntington and Barboursville, WV.

Known for her love of sewing and quilt making, she was generous with sharing her amazing skills with both family and friends. She was a member of Rush Run Baptist Church and the CEO’s of Calhoun County.

Jeannette is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Pell Stump; and two brothers, Harold “Buck” Marshall and Frank Marshall, and a sister May Marshall Moore.

Surviving are a daughter Christinia “Teena” Anderson, Raleigh, NC, and a son Mitchell L. Stump, Palm Beach Gardens, Fl, four grandchildren; Kate Cole, Vieques, PR Rachael Ayscue, Cary, NC., Amanda Quagliaroli, Jupiter, FL, and Jessica Ahonen, Kaneohe, HI. Four great grandchildren; Nicholas Quagliaroli, Hatteras Ayscue, Margaret “Maggie” Ayscue and Sophia Quagliaroli.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. John Vannoy officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Collins Cemetery in Stumptown. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

