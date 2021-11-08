Advertisement

Obituary: Wilson, Rebecca “Becky”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Rebecca “Becky” Wilson, 68, of Nutter Farm, West Virginia, passed away surrounded by her loving family Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, West Virginia.

She was born January 11, 1953, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Jerry Dee and Edith Pauline McWhorter Norvell.

Becky was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing games on her I-pad and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Lyle “Sam” Wilson; daughter, Celena Geer; son, Jesse “J.D.” Wilson (Sarah); sister, Dixie Leasburg (Vince); three grandchildren, Kylee Wilson (Jensen Jones), Caden Wilson, and Bailey Geer; one great-grandson, Brantley Jones; several nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Willard Ray Geer II; brother-in-law, Rodney Wilson; and nephew, Jody Wilson.

The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of sympathy with her family.

