Senator Shelley Moore Capito visits Mister Bee plant to see improvements and changes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sen. Shelley Moore Capito made two stops in the area, both related to economic development.

The senator first took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Constellium’s Ravenswood plant.

Constellium is expanding and upgrading its rolled aluminum mill, whose products include items used by the U.S. Department of Defense.

”It will be used in our armor, in our men and women, if they’re deployed, to protect them. The reason I am excited about it is I was able to play a part of it in getting the federal government to put some in to the tune of about 9 million dollars.”

Capito says she also secure $4.5 million in federal funding to modernize the plant and replace equipment that had been in use for more than 60 years.

Constellium is one of Jackson County’s-and the area’s-largest employers.

Senator Capito also made a visit to one of Parkersburg’s biggest trademarks, Mister Bee potato chips.

Mister Bee’s officials gave the senator a full tour of the plant.

Senator Capito’s team says that they wanted to walk around and see the improvements and changes that have come over the last few years.

“We just put in a $2 million fryer. And we have went from 15 employees to almost 50 employees. And, with this fryer, we have a capability of adding another shift. Which means adding another 15 people on the payroll,” says owner, Mary Anne Ketelsen.

Ketelsen also wanted to highlight to Capito that the plant did not lose any employees during the pandemic.

