Two cars crash in Vienna on the corner of River Road and 23rd Street

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car wreck happens near the Vienna Public Library.

A black Honda hit into the side of a gold Chevy sedan on the corner of River Road and 23rd Street.

The Vienna police department was there, along with the Vienna volunteer fire department and Saint Joseph’s ambulances.

No one was transported to the hospital.

We will have more information as it becomes available later on WTAP.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.