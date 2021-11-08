Vienna volunteer firefighter will soon get decision on city incentive

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna is looking to expand a program to get more city employees vaccinated

Wednesday a meeting will be held that determines whether the Vienna volunteer firefighters will qualify for the cash incentive given out if city workers are fully vaccinated by December 31.

Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp says that the firefighters have his full support and he plans on the vote to be in favor of the volunteers.

“The fire department is one of the most essential departments that we have because if they get sick we can’t maintain the fire protection that we need. It is important to keep them healthy,” said Mayor Rapp.

The cash incentive is for $1000 which shows that the city really appreciates them but also shows just how important they think the vaccine is for people.

The vote will be held Wednesday and needs four out of six members to vote in favor of the expansion to be passed.

