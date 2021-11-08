Advertisement

Wood County Commission hears guidance on spending ARP money

Wood County Commission
Wood County Commission(Zach Shrivers)
By Ralph Todd Baucher
Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission has been discussing-and hearing proposals for-the money it has received from the American Recovery Act.

And Monday, it met with representatives of the West Virginia Auditor’s office, who discussed with them criteria for the use of that money.

Two of the hings the county has been approached for money from the Recovery Plan, are expansion of broadband and upgrades to public water systems.

”We are encouraging folks to make sure you have that COVID tie,” said Deputy West Virginia Auditor Anthony Woods. “You can go to that guidance and point to that and say, ‘this is where we thought about spending the money; this is our justification’.”

“If we’re going to spend our American Recovery Act funds on broadband, we need to be sure we’re going to take care of water,” said Commissioner Blair Couch, who noted Pond Creek is one area seeking both, with water system upgrades taking priority.

Later on, the commission was approached by the head of the Parkersburg Rowing Club, for instructions on how to apply for money to repair the roof on the club’s Garfield Avenue building.

The rowing club, which is used by Parkersburg High School’s rowing team, was in search of money for the project prior to the start of the pandemic. At that time, the estimated project cost was $80,000.

