Wood County Commission meets with law firm as new sheriff investigation begins

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission met with law firm Goodwin & Goodwin Monday morning to bring its investigators up to speed on the recent complaints against Sheriff Steve Stephens.

The firm will be interviewing employees of the sheriff’s office in order to find out how much merit the complaints against Stephens have. If investigators believe the complaints warrant a removal, they will bring those results to commissioners who would then have to decide to move forward with proceedings against the sheriff. If it comes to that, Goodwin & Goodwin would help commissioners draw up proceedings against him and eventually prosecute the removal.

One of Goodwin & Goodwin’s leaders is former federal prosecutor Booth Goodwin. He says he is acquainted enough with Stephens to recognize him but denied knowing much more.

Goodwin introduced his team, which includes former West Virginia State Police Lieutenant Colonel Tim Bradley. Goodwin says Bradley does a lot of the investigative work for the firm.

The firm said it would do its best to get unbiased results quickly.

Commissioners met with the firm more in executive session.

