Wood County Schools to begin youth COVID-19 vaccinations November 15

(WTAP News)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will begin offering youth Covid vaccinations the week of Nov. 15.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to Wood County Schools students who are ages 5- 11 years old beginning next week at the Lincoln facility beside VanDevender Middle School (918 31st Street, Parkersburg, WV).

The schedule for vaccination clinics is:

  • Last name A-H:  Monday, Nov. 15 from 3pm-7pm.
  • Last name I-P:  Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 3pm-7pm.
  • Last name Q-Z:  Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 3pm-7pm.

A parent or guardian MUST be present at the time of vaccination.

If the family is unable to attend during their designated clinic, they may attend a regularly scheduled walk-in clinic later on Thursdays from 1-5pm at Lincoln.

Regularly scheduled walk-in clinics for the community are on the following days in December:  12/2, 12/9, 12/16, and will continue through the end of the school year on Thursday afternoons from 1-5 p.m. as long as vaccine is available to WCS.

Families are encouraged to fill out the form available for download at https://5il.co/11k12. Blank forms also will be available at the clinic.

