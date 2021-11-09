Academic Achiever of the Week: Emma Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week, we talked to a high school senior who’s maintained a 4.0 grade point average since she was in elementary school.

Emma Fleming is a senior at Parkersburg High School.

“I am a big fan of agendas...” Fleming joked, “I write every single thing down and I plan out my entire week in advance.”

She claims this is what’s helped her to stay on top of assignments and grades.

Fleming’s current accumulative GPA is 4.24.

She has taken many honors, dual-credit, and college classes... She’s played varsity soccer at PHS all four years and is a captain... She’s a member of the National Honor Society and the National English Honor Society, the a cappella choir and the chamber choir, and many different clubs.

“I’m really excited to graduate,” Fleming says. “I think four years in high school has been enough for me. I’m ready to start the next chapter.”

That next chapter will be double-majoring in her two favorite subjects, English and Spanish, at West Virginia University.

Fleming says she “fell in love with the campus... The people were so nice and it just felt like everyone was a family.”

Fleming says that sense of community is very important to her.

She attributed her success to the support of her parents, grandparents, teachers, and teammates.

I asked if she knew yet what clubs or organizations she hoped to join next year in Morgantown.

“I’m a very active part of the Vienna Baptist youth group,” Fleming says. “(That’s) one thing I’m really looking forward to in college... getting involved in their campus ministry.”

If you know of a deserving student, you can nominate them to be our next Academic Achiever of the Week through the form on our website located under the tab, “WTAP Sponsorships.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.