Edison Middle School holds Veterans Day program

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students and staff at Edison Middle School spent Tuesday morning honoring those who have served, including four of their own.

The school gathered to thank veterans and those who are currently serving, for their sacrifices.

“We held a Veterans Day program today because it is so important to thank the veterans, those who are currently serving for their sacrifices, the time, the time their family gives up and, some of them pay the ultimate sacrifice,” Principal Janet Sears explained. “There is nothing we can do to repay everything they’ve done for us.”

Students heard from three staff members who served talk about the importance of Veterans Day, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the sacrifices service members and their families make.

Sears hopes that the students take away something from the program.

“If they could just take away one thing, the fact that everything they get to do, everything that they get to do day in and day out,” Sears explained. “If they don’t like something, they can argue about it. If they like something, they can go do it, because of the sacrifices the veterans have made and those currently serving have made. So if they can remember just one thing, everything they get to do, somebody paid a price for that.”

There were also performances from the school’s band and choir programs.

The school will also be holding its annual “Thank a Veteran” sign rally on Thursday, November 11th.

