Greater Marietta Community Food Pantry helping families prepare for holidays despite price hikes and supply chain shortages

Greater Marietta Community Food Bank
Greater Marietta Community Food Bank(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -According to Sherry Hill, Director of the Greater Marietta Community Food Pantry, one in six people suffer from food insecurity. And with the rise of inflation, Hill said more families across Washington County are reaching out to the pantry for holiday food help.

“Mother Terresa said if you can’t feed 100 people, then feed just one,” Hill said amongst a room full of canned goods at the food pantry.

Hill and her crew at the pantry are helping to feed a lot more than just one person. Every month they provide food to around 500 people and 200 families.

" I know it’d not easy to ask for help but that’s what we’re here for. I have very caring volunteers, I’m so blessed, that actually enjoy seeing the families and talking to them about what they need,” Hill said.

One thing many families say they need are Turkeys for Thanksgiving- a food item that has been harder to come by.

“We would receive turkeys and hams from local retailers who are a part of the Feeding America program nationwide that we are also a part of,” Hill said.

“I have not received those surplus turkeys this year through not fault of the retailers. I do believe that’s due to the supply chain crisis.”

Luckily Hill says she was able to purchase turkeys, hams, and eggs from Warren’s IGA. Hill says the meat will be delivered this Thursday and will be ready for families to pick up. People interested in donating can drop off food and supplies at the pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Hill says a mobile pantry is also in the works to better help people who are unable to drive out to the pantry.

“It’s a collaborative effort, it really is. It takes a community,” Hill said.

People interested in receiving food and other assistance from the pantry can learn more at greatermariettafoodpantry.org.

