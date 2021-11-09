Marietta City leaf removal service now operating, strives to prevent clogged storm water drains

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -As the trees begin to lose more leaves and decorate the ground with fall colors, the City of Marietta is asking residents to help with the city-wide leaf pickup program.

Marietta Public Works Superintendent Chris Hess says a crew of five city employees started picking up leaves on Monday, November 8th. The crew will collect leaves until around the week of Christmas. They will work every weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 in the afternoon. Hess says city residents can help make the process go smoother and faster by raking or blowing leaves to the end of their yards so crew members can easily collect the leaves.

“We stress and we ask, please that they do not rake the leaves into the street,” Hess said.

“[It’s] Very important that they don’t. It just slows down the pickup, especially after a rain. The rain makes the leaves heavier and harder for them to pickup, harder on our equipment also.”

Hess says in addition to keeping the city clean and safe for residents and drivers, collecting the leaves will help prevent any storm drains from clogging up. Crew members started on Front Street and will work their ways to 10th street.

They will then collect leaves on side streets and then on the west side of Marietta. Hess says residents should keep an eye out for no parking signs while crew members collect leaves and should avoid street parking where leaf collection is taking place. Belpre, Williamstown and Parkersburg do not have any city wide leaf pickup program.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.