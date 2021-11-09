Advertisement

Obituary: Bracewell, Sunshine O.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sunshine O. Bracewell, 19, of Williamstown passed away November 6, 2021. She was born June 21, 2002, in Ormond Beach, FL a daughter of Henry Roscoe Bracewell, Jr. of Bunnell, FL, and Sarah Juratovac (Ricky Allan Lockhart) of Parkersburg.

Sunshine graduated from Williamstown High School where she was a cheerleader. She worked at CVS in Parkersburg as a Pharmaceutical Tech and attended WVU-Parkersburg where she was studying to be Dental Hygienist and she was a Certified Firefighter. Sunshine was a social butterfly who enjoyed being around people.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved second parents, Joe and Pam Raubenstrauch of Williamstown; two sisters, Sadie Bracewell (Tony Greathouse) of Parkersburg and Brittany Bracewell of Alaska; four brothers, (Ross) Henry Roscoe Bracewell III (Rayana) of Parkersburg, Nathaniel (Bodale) Johnson of Grantsville, WV, Casey Daggett (Jessica) of Parkersburg and Christopher Daggett (Allison) of Parkersburg; special aunt, Rhonda Bracewell of Bunnell, FL; special uncle, Karl Crouch of Bunnell, FL; and several other aunts and uncles; special cousin, Josie Hayden and several other cousins; a niece, Summer Bracewell; maternal grandparents, Frank Robert Juratovac (Kathy) of Florida and paternal grandfather, Henry Roscoe Bracewell, Sr. of Grantsville; numerous friends; and her dog, a chocolate Pit named Monte.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Todd Daggett; and paternal grandmother, Gaynell Abrams Nipper.

Funeral services for Sunshine will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, William’s Syndrome c/o NIH Neurological Institute P.O. Box 5801 Bethesda, MD 20824.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com

