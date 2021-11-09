Advertisement

Obituary: Krohn, William C.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William C. Krohn, 76, of Williamstown passed away November 6, 2021.

He was born January 7, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late Henry Krohn and Della (Greene) Krohn.

William attended Grace Fellowship Church.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle (Lacy) Krohn of Williamstown, son, Scott Krohn of Indiana, three grandchildren, Reanna, Ryan, and Reese, brother, Richard Krohn of Norfolk, VA, and sister, Susan Valuve of Cocoa Beach, FL

Cremation services entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars crash in Vienna on the corner of River Road and 23rd Street
One person arrested after two-car crash near Vienna Public Library
One person is dead after a house fire in New Matamoras.
UPDATE: Fatal fire death being investigated as a homicide
There will be four weeks of sweepstakes.
Introducing round 3 of “Do it for Baby Dog”
Booth Goodwin of Goodwin & Goodwin speaks with Wood County Commission.
Wood County Commission meets with law firm as new sheriff investigation begins
Anthony Dwayne Metheney obit
Obituary: Metheney, Anthony Dwayne

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Merritt, Kenneth Irwin
Klavdiya Sergeyevna Hensel obit
Obituary: Hensel, Klavdiya Sergeyevna
Rebecca Wilson obit
Obituary: Wilson, Rebecca “Becky”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hinton, Ronald Ray