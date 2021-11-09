Obituary: Krohn, William C.

William C. Krohn, 76, of Williamstown passed away November 6, 2021.

He was born January 7, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late Henry Krohn and Della (Greene) Krohn.

William attended Grace Fellowship Church.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle (Lacy) Krohn of Williamstown, son, Scott Krohn of Indiana, three grandchildren, Reanna, Ryan, and Reese, brother, Richard Krohn of Norfolk, VA, and sister, Susan Valuve of Cocoa Beach, FL

Cremation services entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

