Obituary: Merritt, Kenneth Irwin

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Kenneth Irwin Merritt, 92, of Harrisville, died November 8, 2021, at his residence.

He was born July 27, 1929, the son of the late John Wesley and Verbia Ilan Cox Merritt.

Ken had worked various jobs including Islay Restaurant, Steubenville, OH, Weirton Steel, Sparrows Point Shipyard, Sparrows Point, MD, Ritchie Furniture in TV Repair, and a maintenance worker at North Bend State Park for 14 years.  He had been Mayor of Harrisville and also sat on the Council.  He started Cub Scout Pack #83 in Harrisville and worked with Boy Scouts for 20 years.  He was an assistant coach for little league also.  He was a member of the First Assembly of God, Harrisville.  He enjoyed gardening, growing apple trees, and being around people.

He is survived by three children, Wesley S. Merritt (Sandy) of Pennsboro, Luanna C. Merritt of Pennsboro, and Patricia K. Mills of Harrisville; 14 grandchildren and 23    great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Louise Ford Merritt; son, Phillip D. Merritt; sister, Maxine G. Seabolt and brothers, Harrieton Merritt and Joel Kester Merritt.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Raiguel Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Blevins officiating.  Burial will follow in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery.  Friends may call at the funeral home Friday, from 4-8 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

