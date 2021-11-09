Advertisement

Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance visits Parkersburg

Republican candidate J.D. Vance takes a quick stop in the Mid-Ohio Valley to see potential voters.
By Zach Miles
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Businessman J.D. Vance is running in the Republican primary for one of Ohio’s senate seats and visited the Mid-Ohio Valley on Tuesday morning.

Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” is trying to attract moderate Republicans and even some Democratic voters. He believes that he is very relatable to the Ohio citizens due to his upbringing in Middletown, Ohio.

“I was raised by my grandparents because my mom struggled with an opioid addiction for a big chunk of my early life,” Vance said. “It was tough lifestyle growing up, but we were also fiercely loyal to one another.”

His platform focuses primarily on protecting the U.S. southern border with Mexico because he claims that drugs crossing the border are negatively impacting his home state. Vance also is running to bring jobs from other countries back into the United States, and he wants to provide more manufacturing jobs to Ohio.

On Nov. 8, the Democratic party released a statement saying that Vance has yet to file his personal financial disclosure by the deadline which was on Oct. 29. Vance claims that there is a 30-day grace period to file his disclosure, and he says that he will turn it in by that deadline once he checks to ensure that everything is correct.

The Republican primary election date for the 2022 Ohio Senate seat is May 3, 2022.

