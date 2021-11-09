Advertisement

W.Va. Dept. of Natural Resources tips for first-time buck hunters

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With deer hunting season using rifles is slowly approaching, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources wants first-time hunters to be mindful.

Department officials are wanting a safe and successful deer hunting season with rifles.

Officials say that hunters must identify targets, wear bright orange clothing, and most importantly, have a hunting license amongst other tips to stay safe and responsible.

“We want people to go out and be safe when they hunt. We want them to have a good time. We just want them to be careful and really think about what they’re doing when they go out and hunt. Make sure they’re prepared physically and mentally, make sure they have their license and again wear blaze orange so other hunters can see you,” says the department’s district six captain, Chris Lester.

Lester also wants to highlight the department’s “Hunters Helping the Hungry” program.

It is a program where hunters bring in their game to meat processing plants, who will then distribute the meat to families in need through the department.

There are two meat processing plants that can be found in the state department’s sixth district.

Jackson County

Wolfe Slaughterhouse

314 Evansview Road

Ripley, W.Va. 25271

Wayne Wolfe: 304-372-6025

Wood County

Slider’s Processing and Smoked Meats

9791 Southern Highway

Rockport, W.Va. 26169

Shawn Slider: 304-474-3471

