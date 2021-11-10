Abbie Smith signs to play basketball at Concord University

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Abbie Smith was one of two athletes at Warren to sign on for college athletics on Wednesday.

Abbie is heading to Athens, W. Va. to play basketball for the Concord University Mountain Lions.

Abbie has fond memories from her decorated career as a Warren Lady Warrior, and she will miss spending time with her teammates and coaches.

Abbie was a fan of how Concord focuses their basketball game plan on feeding the post, which she thrives in.

