Belpre Dental Studio offering free services for servicemen and women for Veterans Day

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Dental Studio is offering veterans and active military members free services Thursday for Veterans Day. The services being offered include a cleaning, a full set of x-rays, and an exam.

According to Patient Service Coordinator Denise Thacker you don’t have to get all three services. Thacker and Dr. Stephen Huffman said this is the first year the office is offering these free services to servicemen and women. Their hope is to continue offering these services during every Veterans Day to come.

Huffman said the office really wanted to thank their local heroes for all the sacrifices they have made serving our country.

“We have lots of connections with men and women in the military,” Huffman said. “Some of our staff are married to servicemen and women and we have family members as well and we know there are lots of people in the area that need dental services. Unfortunately, a lot of men and women who have had dental services in the past that are in the military haven’t had a positive experience and I guess we feel like it’s the least we can do to give back to them. They have sacrificed a lot for us.”

The Belpre Dental Studio will be offering these free services during its business hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The free services will only be offered on Veterans Day.

Thacker said patients can walk in or make an appointment by calling 740-423-5551.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.