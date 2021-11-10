Advertisement

Caleb Davis taking his golf game to Shawnee State University

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Caleb Davis was one of two athletes to sign to their future schools at Warren High School on Wednesday.

Caleb is staying in the Buckeye state, and heading to Shawnee State University to play golf for the Bears.

Caleb said playing the Shawnee State golf course, and then seeing the campus, made him decide that that was where he wanted to spend his next four years.

Caleb says his key to adjusting to college level athletics is staying focused, and continue working on her craft.

