Advertisement

Former soldier POW Jessica Lynch talks with area students about significance of Veterans Day

Jessica Lynch speaks to Emerson Elementary students
Jessica Lynch speaks to Emerson Elementary students(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Former U.S. soldier POW Jessica Lynch paid a visit to area schools today to help educate students about the significance of being a prisoner of war and the importance of Veterans Day. Our Kaitlin Streator reports.

“I don’t look at myself as a hero. I don’t look at myself as a celebrity or someone who should be doing interviews like this. I feel that I was just a survivor,”

A survivor who is now a thriver. Jessica Lynch, who lives in Wirt County, enlisted in the U.S. Army after she graduated high school in 2001. Lynch was a POW in Iraq after her unit was ambushed. She suffered a broken back and several broken limbs and ribs. Lynch was rescued and sent back to the U.S. in 2003.

Since then, she not only talks with schools around the country about her experience but has appeared in several movies and fulfilled a life dream of becoming a Kindergarten teacher. She spoke to students at Emerson Elementary and Belpre High Schools today and she said talking about war to younger students is challenging but has gotten easier throughout the years.

“To me, this is just part of an educational experience for them. I want to be able to talk to them about what a veteran is. Not so much about what I went through because again, they’re too young for that. But, to just be able to, you know, what’s the meaning of being a veteran, what does it mean to be a soldier,” Lynch said.

Lynch said she loves hearing about how she has inspired young students, especially girls, to join the armed forces.

“As a mom, as an educator, as a veteran, you look at them and you’re like that’s our future right there,” Lynch said.

Jasmine Wright, President of the Belpre Freshman Student Council,  is one young woman Lynch has inspired.

“On a daily basis, we think our lives are going to end and we think so much is going to happen to us but she truly has been through the most,” Wright said.

“She got through it and she is pursuing her dreams and she continues to inspire people throughout the country and that’s just amazing.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorority house catches fire
Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta
Two cars crash in Vienna on the corner of River Road and 23rd Street
One person arrested after two-car crash near Vienna Public Library
Sunshine Bracewell obit
Obituary: Bracewell, Sunshine O.
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
There will be four weeks of sweepstakes.
Introducing round 3 of “Do it for Baby Dog”

Latest News

The upper back part of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority house saw the most damage from the fire.
Marietta College sorority house fire under investigation, fundraiser set up to help students affected
Parents charges after meth allegedly found in girl's sweatshirt at school
Parents arrested after meth allegedly found in girl’s sweatshirt at school
United Way Alliance and partners are setting up for the Festival of Trees
United Way Alliance and partners are setting up for the Festival of Trees
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Governor, W.Va. health leaders continue to stress need for people to get booster shots