Former soldier POW Jessica Lynch talks with area students about significance of Veterans Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Former U.S. soldier POW Jessica Lynch paid a visit to area schools today to help educate students about the significance of being a prisoner of war and the importance of Veterans Day. Our Kaitlin Streator reports.

“I don’t look at myself as a hero. I don’t look at myself as a celebrity or someone who should be doing interviews like this. I feel that I was just a survivor,”

A survivor who is now a thriver. Jessica Lynch, who lives in Wirt County, enlisted in the U.S. Army after she graduated high school in 2001. Lynch was a POW in Iraq after her unit was ambushed. She suffered a broken back and several broken limbs and ribs. Lynch was rescued and sent back to the U.S. in 2003.

Since then, she not only talks with schools around the country about her experience but has appeared in several movies and fulfilled a life dream of becoming a Kindergarten teacher. She spoke to students at Emerson Elementary and Belpre High Schools today and she said talking about war to younger students is challenging but has gotten easier throughout the years.

“To me, this is just part of an educational experience for them. I want to be able to talk to them about what a veteran is. Not so much about what I went through because again, they’re too young for that. But, to just be able to, you know, what’s the meaning of being a veteran, what does it mean to be a soldier,” Lynch said.

Lynch said she loves hearing about how she has inspired young students, especially girls, to join the armed forces.

“As a mom, as an educator, as a veteran, you look at them and you’re like that’s our future right there,” Lynch said.

Jasmine Wright, President of the Belpre Freshman Student Council, is one young woman Lynch has inspired.

“On a daily basis, we think our lives are going to end and we think so much is going to happen to us but she truly has been through the most,” Wright said.

“She got through it and she is pursuing her dreams and she continues to inspire people throughout the country and that’s just amazing.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.