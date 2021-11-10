How you can secure your football playoff tickets

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This year, securing tickets to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission football playoffs looks a bit different.

The WVSSAC says fans will need to order their tickets online before the games this weekend at gofan.co/app/school/WVSSAC.

You’ll need to scroll through the list to find and select the game you wish to attend.

The Parkersburg South Patriots take on the Martinsburg Bulldogs in their AAA Round 1 game Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM at Martinsburg High School.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets take on the Greenbrier West Cavaliers in their A Round 1 game Sat, Nov 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Williamstown High School.

You will then be prompted to select the number of tickets you’d like to buy.

Adult tickets are $8.00 and student tickets are $5.00.

You will be prompted to provide your email and credit card information and once purchased, the tickets will be sent to your email and can then be used at the games.

The athletic directors of both Parkersburg South and Williamstown hope this method of ticket buying does not deter fans.

Both directors say fans having trouble with ticket buying can call the schools for additional help.

