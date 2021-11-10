Advertisement

How you can secure your football playoff tickets

This year, securing tickets to the WVSSAC football playoffs looks a bit different
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 5 A Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 5 A Block
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This year, securing tickets to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission football playoffs looks a bit different.

The WVSSAC says fans will need to order their tickets online before the games this weekend at gofan.co/app/school/WVSSAC.

You’ll need to scroll through the list to find and select the game you wish to attend.

The Parkersburg South Patriots take on the Martinsburg Bulldogs in their AAA Round 1 game Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM at Martinsburg High School.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets take on the Greenbrier West Cavaliers in their A Round 1 game Sat, Nov 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Williamstown High School.

You will then be prompted to select the number of tickets you’d like to buy.

Adult tickets are $8.00 and student tickets are $5.00.

You will be prompted to provide your email and credit card information and once purchased, the tickets will be sent to your email and can then be used at the games.

The athletic directors of both Parkersburg South and Williamstown hope this method of ticket buying does not deter fans.

Both directors say fans having trouble with ticket buying can call the schools for additional help.

Before you go:

The WVSSAC says fans will need to order their tickets online before the games this weekend at gofan.co/app/school/WVSSAC.

The Parkersburg South Patriots take on the Martinsburg Bulldogs in their AAA Round 1 game Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM at Martinsburg High School.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets take on the Greenbrier West Cavaliers in their A Round 1 game Sat, Nov 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Williamstown High School.

Adult tickets are $8.00 and student tickets are $5.00.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorority house catches fire
Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta
Two cars crash in Vienna on the corner of River Road and 23rd Street
One person arrested after two-car crash near Vienna Public Library
Sunshine Bracewell obit
Obituary: Bracewell, Sunshine O.
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
There will be four weeks of sweepstakes.
Introducing round 3 of “Do it for Baby Dog”

Latest News

Playoff and regular season games in WV, and Ohio
Football Frenzy Week 11 Slate and Ohio Playoff Preview
PHS hosts Jim Kessell Big Red Band Invitational
Fort Frye Homecoming game canceled
South vs. PHS
This is Home: PHS and South continue historic rivalry