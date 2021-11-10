Leewood Molessa signs with University of Maryland Baltimore County for baseball

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Leewood Molessa is taking his baseball talents from the Williamstown Yellow Jackets, and signing on to play Division I baseball at the University of Maryland Baltimore County this fall.

Molessa held his signing ceremony Wednesday, in front of his friends, family, teammates and coaches.

Molessa is excited for the transition from high school to college sports, and says he is going to train harder than ever to become bigger, faster, and stronger by the time his freshman season rolls around.

