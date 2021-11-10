Advertisement

Local YMCA dedicates room to philanthropic couple

This couple has helped the YMCA with multiple renovation projects through the year.
This couple has helped the YMCA with multiple renovation projects through the year.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg dedicated a room to a couple whose support through the years has made a big impact on the organization.

People gathered to honor Leta McCarty and her deceased husband Tom. The two have dedicated time and resources towards projects like redoing the basketball floor and renovating the very room in which their contributions were celebrated. The McCarty’s own AIP, also known as Architectural Interior Products, through which they have donated resources and workers to the YMCA, hence the name of the room - the AIP room.

At one point, the room was unusable. But now, thanks to the couple’s help….birthday parties are held here, conferences are hosted, children’s programs unfold, and more.

McCarty said, “The Y is - they’re community-oriented, which is very important to us. They give back and they contribute to our society, which we need desperately here.”

YMCA CEO Jeff Olson said, “Without philanthropists like the McCarty family and so many others in the Mid-Ohio Valley, we simply wouldn’t be able to accomplish out mission.”

McCarty said she’s honored to receive the award. Afterall, the YMCA serves a mission she and her husband believe in deeply.

