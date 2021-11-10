Marietta College sorority house fire under investigation, fundraiser set up to help students affected

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -A fire that erupted at a Marietta College Sorority House Tuesday night is under investigation and the sorority members are already thinking about how they can salvage some items and parts of the home that were damaged.

The Alpha XI Delta Sorority house on 5th street in Marietta caught fire last night. Only one person out of the 16 sorority members who live at the home was home at the time of the fire. Nobody was injured. Marietta firefighters and the state fire marshal were investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews, along with Marietta College employees helped the students collect their personal belongings today from the house.

Belle Huffman, Chapter Advisor for Alpha Z Delta says while it seems that the majority of girls’ personal belongings were not affected, some alumni photos and parts of the historic house have been significantly damaged.

“We have a long history of being in this house. Many past years of Marietta College Alumn and other sorority members. So, it’s devastating to lose a lot of our history and stuff like that but at least we still have our memories. We still don’t know what exactly we lost in the fire so we are kind of anxiously waiting,” Huffman said.

The state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire. The majority of the damage is believed to be in the attic of the home. The sorority members are staying in a separate on-campus housing facility. Marietta College says people who wish to donate money can do so by visiting the college’s Facebook page or website.

