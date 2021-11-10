Mineral Wells Elementary salutes local veterans

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - An annual tradition returned to Mineral Wells Elementary, on the eve of Veterans Day.

It was the veterans who took part in a parade Wednesday afternoon, while they were saluted and celebrated by the spectators, the majority of them being the school’s pupils.

“It brings a tear to your eye, and even the support, even as young as these kids....” Benjamin Dellinger, an active U.S. Navy soldier, stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, said while briefly choking up.

“When you get to see everyone come around and see what your school has done for the veterans...” said his daughter, Shaelinn.

The Dellinger family was one of several local families with active and veteran military members. Other, fairly recent veterans are now parents of inquisitive children.

“He asks all the time, ‘was mommy a soldier?’,” said Ashley Sargent, Navy veteran. “I say I was on a ship, and your papaw and your uncle, so we all are military family.”

As recently as two years ago, the Mineral Wells veterans ceremony was held indoors. It was organized by Matt Gwynn, an Air Force veteran who teaches at Mineral Wells. A parade was scheduled in 2020, in place of the indoor event, but had to be scrapped due to a sudden switch to learning the week of Veterans Day.

“I think it’s a better view to be able to drive past, or walk past,” said veteran Kenneth Sargent.

Would you like to see something like this every year...doing the parade rather than being inside?

Replied Army veteran Ron Gwynn: “No, I’d rather be inside with a real good breakfast.”

In place of breakfast, veterans received gifts from the school and its students.

