Obituary: Conley, Vonnel F.

Vonnel F. Conley, 75, of Spencer, died November 8, 2021, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, after a short illness.

He was born December 30, 1945, at Spencer, the son of the late Ison and Mary Miller Conley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Conley; sisters, Noreen Conley and Orma Kiser.

Vonnel was a retired employee of Roane General Hospital, Spencer, and farmer. He was a member of the Napier UMC and attended the Cherry Valley Baptist Church, Spencer. Also, he was a member of the USBC Parkersburg Bowling Association.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Pauline Conley; daughter, Teresa A. (Scott) Sexton of Concord, N.C.; son, Carl E. Conley of Mocksville, N.C.; three grandchildren, Trevor S. Sexton, Spencer T. Sexton, and Jonessa K. Conley; brother, Larry Conley; sisters, Jean Epling and Eileen Matics all of Spencer; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Miller-Pleasant Rest Cemetery, Spencer.

The visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

