Obituary: Neville, Cheryl

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cheryl Neville, 60, of Marietta passed away at 3:30 pm, Wednesday, November 9, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 3, 1961, in Marietta a daughter of the late Donald and Carolyn Lones Neville.

Cheryl was employed in the foodservice field.  She enjoyed being around her children and grandchildren.

Cheryl is survived by 2 brothers, Harry (Lois) Neville and Gregory Neville, 2 sisters, Colleen (Kenneth) Wriston, Sr., and Donna Tucker, daughter Sunshine Chapa and grandchildren, Kellie McCoy and Avery Chapa.  Her son, Dusty Don Farnsworth, preceded her in death.

At her request, she will be cremated and no services will be held at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.om.

