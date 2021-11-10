Obituary: Ungar, Mary Ellen Smith

Mary Ellen Smith Ungar 80 passed away on November 11th, 2021 in Lakeland, Florida. She was born and raised in the Belpre, Ohio area and graduated from Belpre High School.

Mary was preceded in death by both her parents, W.F. (Bill) Smith II and Thelma Virginia Johnson Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband Steve J. Ungar. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Garnet Virginia Smith Jones of Belpre, Ohio, a brother Kenneth P. (Donna) Smith of Texas, and a previous wife Sherily Francis Smith. Another brother John Thomas (Emily McPherson) Smith of Little Hocking, Ohio, and a brother W.M.F. (Hatser) Smith III of the state of Washington. Mary was the youngest of 7 children.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Jane Weekley, a grandson Derian Weekley (Nicole), and a granddaughter Addilyn Weekley.

Mary is also survived by a brother, James E. Smith (Marilyn) of Lakeland, Fl., a sister Patricia A. Kelly of Lakeland, FL, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was in banking her whole life and she kept busy doing sudoku puzzles and loved watching old movies especially with Kathryn Hepburn in them.

Mary is also survived by 4 step-children: Joyce (Bob) Lougin, Sherry (Carl) Hecky, Debbie (Bob) Crissingin, Birk (Joyce) Ungar. and several step-grandchildren.

There will be no viewing or service for Mary. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at 11 am. She will be laid to rest next beside her husband Steve J. Ungar at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

