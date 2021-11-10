Advertisement

Obituary: Webb, Terry Brooks

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Terry Brooks Webb, 63, of Spencer, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, at home, after an extended illness.

He was born September 25, 1958, at Parkersburg, the son of the late James Brooks and Leona Faye Haught Webb.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Belinda Hoff of Looneyville; sisters, Aretta Mills of Spencer, and Rita Webb of Bridgeville, Del.; two nephews, three nieces, several grandnephews, and grandnieces.

He was a retired equipment operator. He was a member of the I.U.O.E. Local 132, Charleston, W.Va., and Local 66, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer with Rev. Daniel R. Whited officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

